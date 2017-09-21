Patrick Gower: This election, it is all on the line

OPINION: The crucial and final poll results can be summed up like this: It is all on the line.

Either side can win this election.

Power is in the balance.

National has done all it can to hang to just above 45 percent - but it will still need Winston Peters.

Labour with its "frenemies" the Greens can get within touching distance of National - but will still need Winston Peters.

And Winston Peters is there.

Lots of Kiwis will be wondering who will win. The truth is - it is impossible to tell.

Small changes in the party percentages can make a very big difference - they could push National out to safety, or they could push a Labour-Green Government into the box seat.

The control of New Zealand is in the balance.

It really is all on the line this election.

Every vote will count.

Patrick Gower is Newshub's political editor.