Poll: Labour holding onto Tāmaki Makaurau electorate

The seat is being contested by the Māori Party's Shane Taurima, and Marama Davidson of the Greens.

The poll also showed a 9 percent increase in party votes for Labour compared to 2014.

Of people questioned, 47 percent said they'd party vote Labour, compared to 12.6 percent saying their vote would go to National.

14.5 percent of those questioned planned to give their party vote to the Māori Party.

NZ First and the Greens are on similar footing in Tāmaki Makaurau, on 12.1 percent and 11.3 percent, respectively.

Recent Reid Research-Maori TV polls have shown Labour candidates ahead in four of six Maori electorates - Ikaroa Rāwhiti, Te Tai Tonga, Hauraki-Waikato and now Tāmaki Makaurau.

The Māori Party is ahead in Te Tai Hauāuru and Waiariki.

The Reid Research-Māori TV poll for Te Tai Tokerau has not yet been released.

The poll was conducted from Wednesday, July 12 to Tuesday, September 5 and has a margin of error of 4.89 percent, at the 95 percent confidence level.

Newshub.