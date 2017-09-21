Newshub poll: Voters think Jacinda Ardern right to hold off on taxes

A clear majority of voters think Jacinda Ardern was right to change Labour's position on introducing a capital gains tax, according to the latest Newshub-Reid Research Poll.

Labour entered the election campaign saying it would hold a review and would potentially introduce new taxes, including on capital gains, during its term in Government.

Labour's stance on tax left it open to attacks from National, and last Thursday Ms Ardern announced any changes recommended by the tax working group would not be implemented until after the 2020 election.

It's a decision that has the backing of supporters across the spectrum.