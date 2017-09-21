Jacinda Ardern hits out at National's 'farcical claim' on income tax

The latest Colmar Brunton poll has National ahead of the left bloc, but by just one point.

Both continue to campaign hard.

National leader Bill English cast an early vote this morning and will head north on the campaign bus, destination: Auckland.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern is in Canterbury, and will be urging young people to get out and vote. Advance vote numbers have been high, but youth enrolment will be a concern for Labour. It's typically more popular with younger people, but on Sunday the Electoral Commission reported 68 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds are enrolled. At least 90 percent of those over 35 are enrolled.

