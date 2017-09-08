Who should I vote for? Mental health policies at a glance

Half of all New Zealanders will experience a mental health issue in their lifetime. One in five have a mental health problem in any given year.

In 2016-2017, 606 people died of suspected suicide. It's the third year in a row that New Zealand's suicide rate has increased.

The People's Mental Health Review - for which it's worth noting the 500 participants were self-selecting - found services are stretched and staff are overworked.

The Review said difficulty finding affordable and secure housing is a factor in causing mental distress, with the stigma against people with mental illness exacerbating the problem.

The Mental Health Foundation calls for a unified suicide prevention strategy, and a target for reducing deaths. It wants better investment in mental health services, universal access to early mental health care and an inquiry into what's working.

Mental health advocates say social factors such as "poverty, inequality, racism and homophobia" contribute to New Zealand's suicide rate.