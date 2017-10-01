Listen Now
Let's just say the Mayor is happy.
Turnout barely budged in 2017, if you account for young people who weren't enrolled.
She'll be charged with herding the red team.
Steven Joyce wants to know if the Govt will "match the cast-iron commitments" Labour made during the campaign.
"It's a change I'd rather have not have had, but we've got it so I'm going to embrace it."
The rise of Jacinda Ardern has been unique, writes Patrick Gower.
He made no secret he aims to take it back from Jacinda Ardern.
Power changes hands today - and so do the perks.
Aucklanders will soon be paying more at the pump, with a regional fuel tax on the way.
Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy is preparing to swear in the new Government.
I cannot remember an election of such sore losers, Mitch Harris says.
Now leader James Shaw is asking its members for some cash help.
