Auckland Mayor Phil Goff meets with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Five ways the Labour Government will change Auckland

Let's just say the Mayor is happy.

Jacinda Ardern hoped for a 'youthquake'. It didn't happen, but her team won anyway.

Election 'youthquake' a myth, figures show

Turnout barely budged in 2017, if you account for young people who weren't enrolled.
Labour's Ruth Dyson.

Ruth Dyson selected as Government whip

She'll be charged with herding the red team.

Updated Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on The AM Show.

Spending plans 'totally affordable' - Ardern

Steven Joyce wants to know if the Govt will "match the cast-iron commitments" Labour made during the campaign.
Paula Bennett and Phil Twyford appeared on The AM Show on Friday.

'Going from hero to zero is quite liberating' - Bennett

"It's a change I'd rather have not have had, but we've got it so I'm going to embrace it."

Election

Unique buzz of change hits Parliament

The rise of Jacinda Ardern has been unique, writes Patrick Gower.
He made no secret he aims to take it back from Jacinda Ardern.

Bill English says goodbye from prime minister's office

Election

Bill's big pay cut and Ardern's astronomical pay rise

Power changes hands today - and so do the perks.
Phil Twyford.

Auckland's fuel tax only months away

Aucklanders will soon be paying more at the pump, with a regional fuel tax on the way.
Winston Peters and Jacinda Ardern will be Deputy PM and PM, respectively.

Labour, NZ First set to take the reins

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy is preparing to swear in the new Government.
Bill English.

Hanging on will make Bill English a third-time loser

I cannot remember an election of such sore losers, Mitch Harris says.
Green Party leader James Shaw.

Green Party struggling to pay election campaign bills

Now leader James Shaw is asking its members for some cash help.

