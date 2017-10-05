As it happened: Winston Peters' first negotiation meetings

On Thursday Winston Peters met for preliminary negotiations with both National and Labour.

Mr Peters met first with National, followed by Labour in the afternoon.

At a time when every inch he moves is being analysed, Mr Peters will be fully aware of the symbolism of meeting with National first.

The following is an account of the first day of negotiations.

3:30pm - Winston Peters: 'You can't win'



Mr Peters says he's "between the Devil and the deep blue sea" in terms of political parties.

"We just can't win," he told media after meeting with Labour.

"You can't win with the public. You can't win with the media. You can't win with the commentariate. You can't win with people who believe it's all first past the post even though they are in an MMP environment and they just bang on, day in, day out."

Apparently you can't win with lifts, either.

Surrounded by media, Mr Peters made his way to the lift, where he continued taking questions. In one of the more comedic moments of the day, Mr Peters tussled with the lift doors in order to tell Lloyd Burr to get himself "halfway focused" after being asked whether water tax had been discussed.

"You were told we were going to talk about the protocols upon which we might meet from here on in, if it became relevant from 2 o'clock on Saturday. That does not mean the substance of the negotiations, but how we conduct the negotiations."

2.27pm - Meeting with Labour adjourned

It took Mr Peters and his team 27 minutes to get through the meeting with Labour.

Ms Ardern described the meeting as "very positive," but wouldn't answer questions on whether policy was discussed.

2.19pm - Analysing the negotiating teams



Newshub political journalists Patrick Gower, Jenna Lynch and Lloyd Burr discuss today's negotiating teams.

Gower said Labour selecting Sir Michael Cullen to take part in the negotiations is a "huge sign of respect" because Sir Michael has "huge mana."

Speaking of National's negotiating team, the Newshub journalists expressed surprised at National Party finance spokesperson Steven Joyce being selected to take part.



Gower said Mr Peters has a "genuine distaste for Joyce, and the feeling is mutual."

Gower said Gerry Brownlee is on the team because he "understands Winnie's language and brain."

Todd McClay, the trade spokesperson, is included because his father Roger McClay "was Winston Peters' right-hand man at one point. They are family friends," Mr Peters said.