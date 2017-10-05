The comprehensive list of Winston Peters' bottom lines

10. Manned re-entry of Pike River Mine

New Zealand First was the first party to make this its policy, following a series of revelations showing the Government's position didn't add up. Mr Peters has said a safe manned re-entry of the access tunnel is a non-negotiable policy.

LIKELIHOOD: HIGH. Labour has this policy too, but National wants to permanently close it - although on the campaign trail Bill English softened to a "if it is safe" position. However, it would change its mind if it meant getting Peters on side.

11. Change Government's banking to KiwiBank

The Government currently banks with Westpac. Mr Peters says that makes no sense at all, given that it's foreign-owned. He wants all Government banking to be moved to KiwiBank.

LIKELIHOOD: HIGH. It would be a bit of a logistical nightmare, but both Labour and National would easily agree to this.

12. Government-owned KiwiSaver fund called KiwiFund

There's no KiwiSaver provider that invests 100 percent of its investments in New Zealand. Mr Peters wants to create one that does, and call it KiwiFund.

LIKELIHOOD: HIGH. While National would disagree with this in principle, it would likely let it slide if it got Peters over the line. Labour would be happy to allow this policy too.

13. Water bottling royalties

The party wants to tax companies which bottle fresh water for export. Those companies currently don't have to pay royalties for water use, just to get a permit. Mr Peters wants a royalty rate introduced, with 25 percent of royalties going to the local council.

LIKELIHOOD: HIGH. Labour wants this. National's open to it. It will happen.

14. No water tax

Mr Peters made this promise to an Irrigation NZ conference in Ashburton before the election.

He said he wouldn't be part of any Government that taxed farmers and other industries for using water.

LIKELIHOOD: HIGH. Only Labour wants a tax on commercial water use. They would back down or defer the policy to appease Mr Peters.

15. Boost police numbers

Mr Peters wants to boost the number of sworn police officers by around 1800 new recruits. He demanded this in 1996, and got it.

LIKELIHOOD: HIGH. National's already promised around 880 new officers, and Labour wants 1000. Both parties would happily agree to 1800 to get him on side.

16. Reserve Bank Act overhaul

This is quite a complex policy that would see the Reserve Bank overhauled. It's inspired by Mr Peters' political hero Lee Kuan Yew, the former Prime Minister of Singapore. Currently, the Reserve Bank controls the official cash rate, and it has a few minor levers that control lending by banks. Mr Peters wants it given more powers so it has more control over banks, currency, financial services, import and export settings, and employment targets. However, there's little detail on how exactly he'd roll this out and what it would look like.

LIKELIHOOD: MIXED. National and Labour would likely agree to some kind of review of the Reserve Bank Act, and would have to take it from there.

17. Regions keep GST from tourism

Mr Peters wants local councils to get a piece of the tax pie for tourism spending in their areas. He says all tourism-spending GST should be given to the councils.

LIKELIHOOD: MIXED. The logistics of this would be hard to implement. Mr Peters says it can be done by 'computerisation'. Labour and National could both buckle to this demand if it came to it, and there will at least be some sort of inquiry into it.

18. $20/h minimum wage + scrap youth wage + scrap secondary tax

Mr Peters wants minimum wage progressively raised to $20/hour by 2021. It would include tax incentives for businesses to ease the pain. It would also include paying all Government workers and contractors the 'living wage' of $20.20/hour. His wage policy would also see youth rates abolished, and secondary tax scrapped.

LIKELIHOOD: MIXED. Labour wants to raise the minimum wage immediately to $16.50, so would likely agree to a target of $20 by the year 2021. National's unlikely to agree to it, but could come up with some kind of compromise. Labour would most likely agree to scrapping youth wage and secondary tax, National wouldn't.

19. Binding referendum on Māori seats and reducing MPs from 120 to 100

He's promised to hold a binding referendum in the middle of the first Government term on whether the Māori electoral seats should stay, and whether the number of seats in Parliament should be reduced to 100. It initially seemed like a rock-solid demand, but the ousting of the Māori Party has seemed to have softened his stance.

LIKELIHOOD: MIXED. National might agree to this because its policies are to abolish the Māori seats, and have smaller Government. Labour would vehemently oppose the Māori seats referendum.