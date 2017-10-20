Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern: The world reacts

As New Zealand adapts to a Government led by Jacinda Ardern and the Labour Party, the rest of the world has also been taking stock of what's gone on here.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among the first of the world's leaders to offer congratulations - along with the UK's Theresa May, who called Ms Ardern directly. No peep has yet been heard from US President Donald Trump.

Mr Trudeau said he and Ms Ardern have an opportunity to come together by "tackling the common issues faced by citizens of both countries".

"Whether it is addressing climate change or deepening trade relationships that create real benefits for everyone, Canada and New Zealand have a great deal to share and learn from each other," he said.