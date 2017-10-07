Special votes: Left wins two seats, National loses two in the final count

Labour and the Greens will be hoping the results mean they are in a much stronger position in negotiations with New Zealand First.

But the tightening result will play into the hands of NZ First. With Labour in a more viable position, NZ First will be in a stronger negotiating position with National.

There were no changes to seats won by ACT or NZ First on the special votes.

This election saw the highest turnout of enrolled voters since 2005, at 79.8 percent.

There were no marginal wins in electorate seats, and the final count has seen no changes to electorate candidates.

Special votes include those who enrolled during the advance voting period, those who voted overseas and those who cast a vote outside of their electorate.

This year the special voters were extra special - people could enrol to vote at the same time as casting their vote.

The special votes made up 15 percent of the total vote.

Of the total number of votes cast, 47 percent were advance votes.

