Marijuana blunts boys' marriage prospects - study

Teenage boys who smoke a lot of weed might have trouble finding a wife, new research has found.

Researchers in the US tracking more than 1000 young adults over two decades found men who habitually used alcohol or marijuana in their teens were less likely to get married.

They were also less likely to go to university or have a full-time job, says study author Elizabeth Harari of the University of Connecticut.

"Chronic marijuana use in adolescence was negatively associated with achieving important developmental milestones in young adulthood."

Marijuana and alcohol use by young women on the other hand had no effect on their marriage or employment status, but did make them less likely to go to college or earn high wages.

"Awareness of marijuana's potentially deleterious effects will be important," says Dr Harari, with a growing trend towards decriminalisation and legalisation across the US and the world.

While it might blunt their marriage prospects, there's still hope for stoners hoping to be dads one day. Research published in October suggested daily tokers have about 20 percent more sex than abstainers.

New Zealand is set to vote in a non-binding referendum on legalising recreational use of marijuana before 2020. The Drug Foundation called it "long overdue".

The latest research, using data from the Collaborative Study on Genetics of Alcoholism, is ongoing. The findings were presented at the American Public Health Association 2017 Annual Meeting and Expo in Atlanta, Georgia.

Newshub.