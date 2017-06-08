Lions tour: British and Irish media react to Lions loss to the Blues

The Lions dropped their first game of their New Zealand tour to the Blues at Eden Park on Wednesday night after a stunning late try to replacement Ihaia West.

It was contest they looked like they had sewn up, and predictably, falling to the weakest of the NZ Super Rugby sides hasn't gone down well with pundits back up north.

Gerard Meagher – Guardian

"With four years of preparation Warren Gatland would not have at his disposal players who offload with the instinctive ability of Sonny Bill Williams or who attack with the grace of Rieko Ioane. To even suggest that the Lions will be in a position to take on anyone in New Zealand at their own game is ludicrous. Gatland’s side, particularly the backs, may lack the X-Factor he speaks of, but they will not find it trying to mimic their opponents.

"The expectation is that the starting XV against the Crusaders will not be far off that for the first Test but if the Blues match was one the Lions dare not lose then what does that make the trip to Christchurch to face the only undefeated side in this year’s Super Rugby competition?"

Austin Healey – Daily Telegraph UK

"So far the Lions’ tactics have been predictable and badly executed, and it makes me worry about what is to come. The Provincial Barbarians and the Blues are the two weakest sides the Lions will face on tour, and we should have had two thumping victories.

"I’m sure the Lions themselves will be shocked at how they have struggled to get going. The problem with the start they have had is that it can create a disconnect between what you are told by the coaches and what you believe in as players. It is hard to buy into a coaching concept when you are losing, and under extreme pressure players can revert to what they know, as happened with some players."