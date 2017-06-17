Lions tour: Coach Warren Gatland fires back at All Blacks counterpart after win over Maori All Blacks



British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland was defiant as he took to the podium following his side's dominant 32-10 win against the Maori All Blacks, seizing the opportunity to offer his own assessment on recent comments made by counterpart Steve Hansen which he believes are "putting a dampener on the tour".

The All Blacks coach has suggested Gatland has issued a clear divide between his Test side and mid-week team, splitting the squad in two as the Test series looms closer, while also poking fun at supposed secret tactics he's yet to reveal.

According to Gatland, all that talk can only amount to one thing – the All Black coach is worried.

"I'm surprised a bit by Steve Hansen," he said after admitting to being disappointed by the tone of comments from the All Blacks camp.

"He's normally so calm and collected, but he seems to be delivering a lot of comments about us and things that he knows and doesn't know about us.

"I can only take that as a sign of respect, that's he's potentially a little bit worried."

The Wales coach laughed off the suggestion of the split in his camp, continuing with a veiled jibe at the All Blacks' own first up performance against Samoa on Friday night - a contest they won 78-0.

"They arranged a pretty quick game against Samoa, and if you saw the first 20 minutes or so last night they looked a little bit rusty – they needed that."

In terms of the performance against the Maori All Blacks, Gatland was impressed with the way his team managed the game as well as their ruthless approach, especially in the second half after going into the halftime interval with just a two point lead despite dominating play across the park.