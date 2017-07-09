Lions tour: Opinion - All Blacks player ratings - third Test vs the Lions

OPINION: The All Blacks only did enough to secure a draw against the tourists in the series decider – talk about a kissing your sister moment.

So then, who was hot and who was not?

1. Joe Moody - 8 - jeez this guy is impressive. Put in a massive shift against a team that fancy themselves as the best at set piece in the world.

2. Codie Taylor - 6.5 - is a game breaker in any other situation than last night. Didn't get a chance to show it off, but even with Dane Coles coming back for the Rugby Championship, he will still feature very strongly. Will be better for this series