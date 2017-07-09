Lions tour: Opinion - All Blacks player ratings - third Test vs the Lions

OPINION: The All Blacks only did enough to secure a draw against the tourists in the series decider – talk about a kissing your sister moment.
So then, who was hot and who was not?
1. Joe Moody - 8 - jeez this guy is impressive. Put in a massive shift against a team that fancy themselves as the best at set piece in the world.
2. Codie Taylor - 6.5 - is a game breaker in any other situation than last night. Didn't get a chance to show it off, but even with Dane Coles coming back for the Rugby Championship, he will still feature very strongly. Will be better for this series
3. Owen Franks - 8 - dominated once again. There's no one on this planet that scrummages better than Owen.
4. Brodie Retallick - 7.5 - failed to live up to his billing from the first Test but make no mistake, he is the best lock in world right now.
5. Sam Whitelock - 6 - has been missing in this series and failed to offer the option he normally does. Hasn't done anything wrong but hasn't been his usual self.
6. Jerome Kaino - 5.5 - Kaino is an asset to any side he plays in but you can't help but think he's past his best. Regardless of what we think of the decision, his yellow card was costly.
7. Sam Cane - 6 - he's enormous off the ball and he's solid with ball in hand, but he needs to be more efficient at the breakdown.
8 - Kieran Read - 7 -
you can't question his heart or his commitment, although you have to question his impact at times. Fails to have the leadership of Richie McCaw but then again, so would many.
9 - Aaron Smith - 8 - you absolutely can't fault this guy's decision making during the series, he's been the difference. Quicker than he was toward the end of last season and TJ Perenara doesn't have a shade on him.
10 - Beauden Barrett - 5 - missed easy kicks again and like a lot of the talk before the series, it is his Achilles heel. Struggles to handle the ball on the back foot but will get better with time.
11 - Julian Savea - 5.5 -
dropped the ball in the opening 20 with the try line beckoning and will rue the chance. Was solid under the high ball but can't help but think he's not in the All Blacks selectors plans moving forward.
12 - Ngani Laumape - 8 - great starting debut. Had one goal heading into the match and fulfilled it to no end. Has a very promising All Black career ahead of him.
13 - Anton Lienert-Brown - 7 - did exactly what was required of him. Was very good in the midfield again and showed that he's definitely first choice moving forward. His defensive reads are world class.
14 - Israel Dagg - 6.5 - was solid down the right hand side and failed to really get into the match. You can't help but feel if another right winger really represents themselves (i'm talking to you Nehe), there's a chance here.
15 - Jordie Barrett – 9 -
well, what a star. Solid under the high ball and a fire starter with pill in hand, Jordie isn't just heading to the pinnacle of his sport, he's already there.
16 - Nathan Harris - 5 - failed to make an impact after being brought on very late.
17 - Wyatt Crockett - 5.5 - was silly to give away a penalty in kickable range despite being told to roll away more than once. Was solid at the scrum and did what was required from him.
18 - Charlie Faumuina - 6.5 - his pillar defense continues to be the benchmark that many strive for. Faumuina is also very good with the ball in hand. Will be a big loss in NZ Rugby
19 - Scott Barrett - 5 - just can't make an impact at the moment.
20 - Ardie Savea - 7 - Jeez Ardie is impressive. There's no way you can't like this kid. Strong in the tackle and relentless with ball in hand, the opposition find it a battle every time they come into contact with him.
21 - TJ Perenara - 5 -
After this series, I'm not sure Perenara is the second best halfback in the country. His pass is slow, often short and he's not as quick from the ground as he should be. Was there really any need to take off Smith?
22 - Aaron Cruden - 6 - solid when he came on but didn't necessarily offer anything that wasn't offered by Barrett at the beginning. Cruden has the ability to direct the team around the park but seems to lack that X factor.
23 - Malakai Fekitoa - 6.5 - it'll be hard for New Zealand Rugby to say goodbye to Malakai but if this was his last time than it's not anything to scoff at. He made a few solid tackles and drew more attention than Laumape, he just isn't the complete product.
Matt Tewhatu is a digital sports producer for Newshub.