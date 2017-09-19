Patrick Gower: National guilty of biggest campaign lie

OPINION: My verdict is in: National is guilty of the biggest campaign lie.

It has been deliberately spreading misinformation that "Labour is raising income tax".

This is not true.

But that hasn't stopped Bill English and National's advertising campaign from spreading the false claim.

The reality is that Labour has actually ruled out raising income tax.

What Labour has done is say that it will cancel National's tax cuts that are due to come into force next year.

Any ordinary Kiwi will tell you that stopping something people haven't been given isn't the same as raising something.

I think this is a worse piece of misinformation than Steven Joyce's fiscal hole.

This is all part of National's scare tactics.

Now I actually think scare tactics are fine in an election campaign.

But scare tactics have to be true - making stuff up is just plain wrong. Voters deserve better.

I am calling National out - this is the biggest piece of misinformation this campaign.

Patrick Gower is Newshub's political editor.