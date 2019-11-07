Grace Millane murder trial: Jury sees the moment Grace Millane and the accused first met

The final hours of Grace Millane's life are being shown to the jury on Thursday at the trial of the man accused of murdering her.
The jury of seven women and five men are watching footage showing the 21-year-old Brit and the man - who cannot be named - at various central Auckland restaurants and bars on the evening of December 1.
The pair spent several hours strolling around the busy Auckland CBD, visiting restaurants like Andy's Burger Bar, Mexican Cafe, and the Bluestone Room - all caught on the many CCTV cameras in the area.
At one stage, they're seen kissing each other, while Millane also texted a friend to say she was enjoying the date.
The footage will also show the pair entering the CityLife hotel at 9:40pm. The Crown alleges the young woman was murdered in a hotel apartment, but the Defence says her death was an accident after consensual rough sex went wrong.
10:58am - After leaving the Mexican Cafe, the pair walked to the Bluestone Room bar, where they are asked for their IDs by a bouncer. This is opposite the CityLife hotel.
The pair kiss multiple times while sitting outside at a table surrounded by people. Several drinks, including shots, were consumed by the young pair.
10:49am - The pair were captured on CCTV cameras at both Andy’s Burger Bar and the Mexican Cafe.
They were at each establishment for a little over an hour. At Andy's they had cocktails.
At one point at the Mexican Cafe, Millane puts her hands on the accused’s waist.
10:40am: - The jury has seen the moment Grace Millane and the accused first met.
CCTV footage shows Millane standing below the SkyTower. The complex had been decorated for the Christmas festivities.
The young backpacker can be seen using her phone, which is when police believe she sent her family a photo of a Christmas tree. This was referenced in her father, David's, statement on Wednesday.
The accused enters the shot and initially looks to turn around before approaching her.
They hug and then enter the SkyCity building where they go to Andy’s Burger Bar.
10:20am - Det Bicknell says over the course of the operation, about six terabytes of CCTV was collected.
Some of it came from the CityLife Hotel, which has about 14 cameras and records 24/7.
This allowed the police to track both the accused and Millane’s movements on the days around her death.
10:12am - Detective Adam Bicknell from Auckland police has taken the stand. He was in charge of the CCTV footage throughout the missing persons, and then homicide inquiry. It was codenamed Operation Gourami.
10:00am - David and Gillian Millane have made their way into the courtroom.
9:51am - Members of the public have arrived in numbers to watch the second day, they are waiting outside the courtroom.
Currently, only media and lawyers are able to access the room.
9:30am - Proceedings at the Auckland High Court are due to begin at 10:00am
