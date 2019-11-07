Grace Millane murder trial: Jury sees the moment Grace Millane and the accused first met

The final hours of Grace Millane's life are being shown to the jury on Thursday at the trial of the man accused of murdering her.

The jury of seven women and five men are watching footage showing the 21-year-old Brit and the man - who cannot be named - at various central Auckland restaurants and bars on the evening of December 1.

The pair spent several hours strolling around the busy Auckland CBD, visiting restaurants like Andy's Burger Bar, Mexican Cafe, and the Bluestone Room - all caught on the many CCTV cameras in the area.

At one stage, they're seen kissing each other, while Millane also texted a friend to say she was enjoying the date.

The footage will also show the pair entering the CityLife hotel at 9:40pm. The Crown alleges the young woman was murdered in a hotel apartment, but the Defence says her death was an accident after consensual rough sex went wrong.