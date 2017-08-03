Labour's portfolio reshuffle

The Labour Party has reshuffled its portfolios after Tuesday's leadership switch up, giving former leader Andrew Little the Justice portfolio.

New leader Jacinda Ardern has retained the Children, Arts Culture and Heritage portfolios but is swapping out Justice for the Security and Intelligence portfolio.

Ms Ardern says she's holding on to the children's portfolio because children and children's issues are one the main reasons she's in Parliament. She says she has "Deeply held convictions around the need for New Zealand to be world leading on child wellbeing and I believe that we can do that."

Other changes include Adrian Rurawhe taking on the Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations portfolio after Kelvin Davis' promotion to deputy leader.

Mr Davis will retain the portfolios of Māori Development and Corrections.

Grant Robertson will become on the associate spokesperson for Arts, Culture and Heritage and will retain the Employment and Finance portfolios.

Carmel Sepuloni will be the associate spokesperson for Children and Nanaia Mahuta will be the associate spokesperson for Māori Development.

Ms Ardern and Mr Davis have moved into positions one and two on the party list in line with the party's constitution, while Andrew Little has dropped down to number seven. Mr Little will also retain the New Economy portfolio.

Ms Ardern would not be drawn on any of the policy changes that will be made under her leadership, sticking to her statement shortly after she became leader on Tuesday that she needed 72 hours to take stock.

"Everyone's trying to move forward my 72 hours, which I thought then was pretty tight. I'm not going to be making any further comments on policy announcements at this time," she said.

"We'll say a little bit more on that tomorrow once my 72 hours is up. I'm taking the full number."

Newshub.