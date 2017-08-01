Live updates: Jacinda Ardern new Labour Party leader, Kelvin Davis deputy

Jacinda Ardern has been announced leader of the Labour Party after Andrew Little announced his resignation on Tuesday morning.

Kelvin Davis has been elected as Deputy Leader.

Both were unopposed.

The Labour Party is now led by a woman, with a Māori MP in the important role of deputy leader.



Mr Little announced his resignation ahead of a Caucus meeting on Tuesday morning, where he may have faced a vote of no confidence from other MPs.

Mr Little threw his support behind Ardern following his resignation this morning, but Caucus had to meet and confirm their support for a new leader.

Follow our live updates below

4:10pm: Kelvin Davis on new deputy leader position

Kelvin Davis says his new position as Labour Party deputy leader is a "pleasant surprise".

"This time yesterday I was driving up and down Te Tai Tokerau but 24 hours is a long time in politics.

"Being the deputy leader means I do have to set my horizons a bit wider and take in the rest of the country, so there's a balancing act there.

"I like to think that my colleagues here get a sense of satisfaction that a Maori has finally reached the deputy leadership of the Labour Party.

"I'd like to think that Jacinda can get out there and show off to the country while I do more stuff in the background… We're a fighting force and we're looking forward to the next seven weeks."

3:15pm: Hone Harawira: "Special day" for Maori electorate Te Tai Tokerau

Hone Harawira has congratulated Te Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis on being appointed deputy leader of the Labour Party.

"This is a special day for Kelvin and his whānau and for Te Tai Tokerau," the former electorate MP says. "He deserves my congratulations. Not many of us get even close to the leadership of a political party."

"He'll have many challenges in the coming days... no doubt many will come from me, but on this day, I wish him the best.

When Newshub asked Mr Harawira if it's "game on" from tomorrow, he replied: "Call me back at one minute past midnight."

2:45pm: ACT leader takes aim at Labour leader's age

ACT leader David Seymour has questioned Jacinda Ardern's credibility because of her age.

"I don't think it's credible to have a 39-year-old Prime Minister in coalition with Metiria Turei and Winston Peters," 34-year-old Mr Seymour says about Ms Ardern, who is actually 37.

"Good on her and good luck to her but what's she ever done?"

Mr Seymour has defended potential cries of hypocrisy by adding: "I'm not trying to be prime minister".

When a Twitter user challenged his comment, he replied saying: "it's not that she's too young", but "she hasn't done enough to be PM."

Ms Ardern has already addressed her age, described herself as "youth adjacent" in her first press conference after being named leader.

