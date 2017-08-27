Major policy announcement expected at National's campaign launch

The National Party will officially launch its attempt to win the election for the fourth time in a row in west Auckland on Sunday afternoon. The party is expected to announce major policy at the event.
Ahead of the launch, Prime Minister Bill English and Deputy Paula Bennett, accompanied by the Young Nats, took the National campaign bus to Kreem Cafe in Henderson.
Mr English told Newshub's Lloyd Burr a policy announcement will be made at the launch.
Mr English didn't give many hints, but said "it's all about a better future."
"We've got plenty of policy, a good team. They have plenty of experience."
In the Facebook live embedded above, Mr English says the resurgence of Labour has changed the nature of the campaign.
"We thought it would be a different sort of competition; more with three parties struggling on the left to sort out who was in charge. You might remember a week there where it was 'Winston Peters for Prime Minister.'
"Now it's pretty clear the Labour Party’s the dominant party."
The campaign launch kicks off at 1pm at Trusts Arena, Henderson.
The event will be livestreamed by Newshub.
