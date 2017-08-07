Newshub poll: Bill English's credibility hit by Todd Barclay saga Newshub poll: Bill English's credibility hit by Todd Barclay saga
The latest Newshub-Reid Research poll shows Prime Minister Bill English's credibility has taken a hit over the Todd Barclay scandal.

It comes as questions remain over Mr English's involvement, and why he sent more than 450 texts to the women at the centre of the scandal - Glenys Dickson.

Fifty-six percent of voters lost some trust in Mr English over the scandal. Thirty-five percent of voters didn't lose trust in Mr English, while 9 percent didn't know.

Photo credit: Newshub

When breaking that down into party support, 36 percent, or around one-third, of National voters had lost some trust in Mr English.

Photo credit: Newshub

For the three largest parties, the overwhelming majority of voters had lost some trust in the Prime Minister. Eighty percent of New Zealand First supporters, 78 percent of Green supporters and 76 percent of Labour supporters had lost some trust.

The Newshub-Reid Research poll was conducted July 20-28. One-thousand people were surveyed - 750 by telephone and 250 by internet panel. It has a margin of error of 3.1 percent.

