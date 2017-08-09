Newshub-Reid Research poll: NZ First overtakes Greens as third biggest party

Leader Winston Peters - who doesn't usually comment on political polls - says he's happy with the result.

"Even on your disjointed polls, it's thoroughly good news for New Zealand First," he says. "Your real question should be 'how far can we go now?'".

Mr Peters says the Green Party has had an easy ride in the polls for too long, and it's about time they took a hit.

"The media's done a lot to try and prop them up all this time. It must be very sad for you, that here they are coming close to the tape so to speak, and can't hold up any longer," he says.

Labour's vote has increased by 9 points in the poll to 33.1 percent, and Mr Peters predicts the party won't go much higher.

"It's as it good as it gets. Now they are having to hold that, in what's going to be a very tough campaign or introspection and examination of what they're saying," he says.

"But we're not concerned about that. We're concerned about our own campaign. We see a time of enormous opportunity in the next six and a half weeks," he says.

Newshub.