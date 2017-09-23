Hundreds of thousands of Kiwis to cast votes today

Kiwis have until 7pm tonight to have their say on the country's next Government.

Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders will be hitting the polling booths today to cast their votes.

Advance voting has been open since September 11 at selected polling booths country-wide, drawing in record numbers of New Zealanders to cast an early vote.

As of Friday afternoon, 985,530 advance votes had been collected, according to the latest figures from the Electoral Commission. At the 2014 election, 717,579 people cast an early vote.

Enrolments to vote closed on Friday.

Information on where to find your nearest polling booth is available here.

Employees stuck at work today can still have their say - by law employees are allowed to take up to two hours of paid time off work to vote on election day, if they haven't had a reasonable chance to vote already.

Last election, around 2.4 million people cast their votes by the close of polls. Around 3.1 million were enrolled to vote.

