Patrick Gower: The 'I got up again' election

OPINION: Bill English got up again - and took National on the up and up too.

He helped National defy political gravity, leading it to the brink of a fourth term.

The National leader found "another level" while campaigning.

His political career had a terrible dive in 2002 when he led National to its worst-ever result.

Asked about what was different to him in the Newshub Leaders Debate, he said: "I got up again".

His career lurched to brilliant last night. It was no surprise that tweeted: "Thanks New Zealand: I got up again."