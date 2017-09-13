Poll fallout: Jacinda Ardern rules out deal to save the Greens

Despite a disastrous poll result which would see the Greens turfed out of Parliament, Labour leader Jacinda Ardern has ruled out extending a helping hand.

In the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll, the Green Party got 4.9 percent - just under the 5 it needs to get back into Parliament.

The only way they'd make it back in would be for someone to win an electorate. But Ms Ardern won't be handing them one.

"We believe that we can make it without any arrangement like that, on the merits of what we are campaigning on," she told Newshub.

Ms Ardern says she is confident the Green Party will make it back in without her help.

"In other polls, actually, they're not sitting on these kind of numbers. Both of us have said 'no deals'."

Ms Ardern's decision hasn't left the Greens in the lurch, as leader James Shaw told Newshub he isn't looking for a deal.

"We're just focusing on making sure that we've got the maximum amount of coverage that we can," he said.

Mr Shaw said without the Greens it's unlikely that Labour would be able to pull together a Government.

"We aren't going to be able to change the Government unless both of our parties do better."

And Ms Ardern likely won't even do a public appearance with Mr Shaw to share some of the 'Ardern Effect' with their Memorandum of Understanding partners.

According to Mr Shaw, they haven't discussed the idea and with just 10 days to go, time is running out.

