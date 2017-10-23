Donald Trump calls Jacinda Ardern

The Prime Minister-elect Jacinda Ardern has received her first call from US President Donald Trump.

The President called Ms Ardern on Monday morning to congratulate her on her election win.

According to Ms Ardern Mr Trump took an interest in the outcome of the election.

"The President was genuinely interested in our election, and spoke about the coverage it had received in Washington DC," she said.

Ms Ardern is looking forward to a productive relationship with Presdident Trump.

"We are likely to meet at APEC, where I look forward to carrying on talks around our role in the Asia Pacific region, and our commitment to a strong relationship with the United States.