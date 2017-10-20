As it happened: Jacinda Ardern addresses an invigorated caucus

1:30pm - Thursday's hilarious media circus

Dozens of unsuspecting people exited parliamentary elevators on Thursday evening to find a hoard of cameras pointing their way, as media awaited Mr Peters.

1:20pm - Reaction to coalition announcement continues

Reaction is continuing to flood in after Thursday evening's coalition news.

Here's what some people and businesses are saying.

"Whether you're a townie or a cockie, when it comes down to it we all have the same hopes and aspirations - Federated Farmers is looking forward to getting around the table" - Federated Farmers president Katie Milne.

"All three parties have pledged increases in student financial support and free tertiary education. We look forward to seeing that become a reality" - NZ Union of Students' Associations.

"On behalf of working people, I can say how excited we are to have a coalition government who have committed to lifting incomes, to women actually getting equal pay and to ending poverty in New Zealand" - CTU secretary Sam Huggard.

"Based on policy announced before the election, the EMA is keen to better understand how the new government will work with business on labour relations" - Employers and Manufacturers Association.

"The new government has an historic opportunity to unlock a future where New Zealanders thrive in harmony with nature" - WWF New Zealand.

"We're looking at an exciting new progressive partnership between three parties that have campaigned on commitments that deal with the biggest issues affecting New Zealanders" - PSA.

"While we need the formal coalition agreement and other information to see what the change will mean for New Zealand, the indications are that it will be major" - Taxpayers' Union.

"If the Greens are going to stay with the policy of allowing immigration at current levels, how will the new government be able to implement their policy of reducing migrant numbers?" - NZ Association for Migration and Investment.

1:10pm - Jacinda's parents always knew she was special

While the country and Jacinda Ardern waited for Winston Peters' decision on Thursday night, there were two people who already knew she'd be the next Prime Minister - her parents.



Ross and Laurell Ardern live in Niue, where Mr Ardern has been High Commissioner to the island country since 2013.

"This might come as a shock… but I think both Larelle and I knew from the time she was at high school that one day she would be the Prime Minister of this country," Mr Ardern told Newshub.

"We called last evening and told her we were very proud."

12:50pm - Drug Foundation welcomes cannabis law referendum

The director of the NZ Drug Foundation is welcoming a referendum on cannabis law reform, saying we need a change after 42 years of drug legislation that's "done nothing".

In an email sent out to Green Party delegates on Thursday night, the party outlined 10 big policy wins - including a referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis by 2020, and more financial backing for drug and alcohol services.

Drug Foundation director Ross Bell says that as a country with one of the highest proportion of users in the world, it's about time we got onto it.

"Fundamentally for us, it's long overdue that New Zealand had a crack at its obsolete drug law. The law that's in place today, in 2017, was passed in 1975," he said.

Mr Bell said while it's good there is finally a possibility of law change, there is plenty to do before a referendum takes place, likely in 2020.

12:20pm - "Be excited" - former National MP

A Former National MP says regardless of which way New Zealanders voted, there is reason to "be excited at the prospect of the new".

"Jacinda has the chance to remake the narrative of our country," former Defence Minister Wayne Mapp wrote for The Spinoff.

"This is less about the hard core of policy and more about the image we portray to ourselves and to the world.

"Prime Ministers can embody the spirit of a nation. Jacinda Ardern will convey a sense of New Zealand as a dynamic young country where interesting things can happen."

11:55am - Mr English to discuss National leader position in coming weeks

Bill English appeared disheartened as he arrived at work this morning to talk to his staff.

"They're obviously disappointed," Mr English told Fairfax. "There's a group of people who were all revved up and ready to go."

He says his position as National Party leader will be discussed within "the next few weeks or month".

11:45am - 'Great news' for Pike River families

The families of the Pike River mine victims are welcoming the formation of a government which supports manned re-entry.

"We've got a voice now and manned re-entry is going to happen," spokesman Bernie Monk said on Friday.

"I'm ecstatic, to be honest. I've even had calls from [relatives] overseas who think it's great news."

Labour, NZ First and the Greens all support manned re-entry into the mine.

The previous government, now the caretaker government, considered it was too risky and planned for unmanned exploration using robots.

"Getting down that drift is going to give some closure to the families," Mr Monk said on Radio NZ.

"And one of the most important things is that we're going to get some justice and some accountability for what actually happened down there."

The families have been campaigning for it since the 2010 explosions killed 29 men.

11:15am - Labour Party to hold caucus meeting

The Labour Party will hold a full caucus meeting at 2pm on Friday to elect members to the Executive of the incoming government.

Labour Leader Jacinda Ardern will then hold a media conference to discuss the process over the next week.

New Zealand First has been promised four ministerial portfolios, all in cabinet, as a part of coalition negotiations.

The Greens will have three ministers outside cabinet and one undersecretary.



Winston Peters has been offered the role of deputy Prime Minister.

11:00am - A recap on the Greens' 10 policy gains

An email sent out to Green Party delegates last night, and subsequently shared on social media, outlines 10 areas the Greens have had wins.

Free counselling for under-25s and a referendum on personal use of cannabis are two of the policy gains made.

10:55am - Labour's bold 100-day plan

Here is an overview of what the Labour Party hopes to achieve within their first 100 days - and how likely it is to happen.

10:50am - Support flooding in for new PM

Support is pouring in for Ms Ardern from across the world.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among the first of the world's leaders to offer congratulations - along with the UK's Theresa May, who called Ms Ardern directly.

Australian Labour leader Bill Shorten, former Prime Minister Julia Gillard and current Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull have all sent their best wishes.