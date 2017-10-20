What Labour has planned in its first 100 days, and how likely it'll happen

It might have taken nearly a month to put a new Government together, but Labour's planning to hit the ground running.

By this time next week Prime Minister-elect Jacinda Ardern will have her Cabinet in place, including a few friends from New Zealand First.

With the backing of the Greens from the outside, Labour wants to achieve a lot in its first 100 days - which from Friday, gives the party until the end of February.

But with policy concessions to the Greens and NZ First needed to get into power, how much of its original policy platform is likely to remain in tact? It already appears Labour has given up its controversial water tax, with Ms Ardern telling The AM Show on Friday Winston Peters had been "firm" in his opposition to it.

In case you've forgotten, here's what Labour has planned to get started on right away - and how likely it is to have the support of its partners.

'Make the first year of tertiary education or training fees free from January 1, 2018'

Likelihood: Good. The Greens, like Labour, want to eventually move to a completely free tertiary education system. NZ First wants the Government to cover the cost of fees, and would wipe loans for students who stay in New Zealand. The Government's books are in good shape too, so there's money to spend.

'Increase student allowances and living cost loans by $50 a week from January 1, 2018'

Likelihood: Excellent. Both the Greens and NZ First want means testing gradually removed from student allowances. Labour hasn't gone that far yet, but would make the amount ineligible students could borrow higher. The Greens want welfare boosts across the board, including students.

'Pass the Healthy Homes Guarantee Bill, requiring all rentals to be warm and dry'

Likelihood: Almost certain. NZ First and the Greens both supported this at its first and second readings. The Greens worked with National on getting homes insulated, and NZ First has in the past called for insulation subsidies.

'Ban overseas speculators from buying existing houses'

Likelihood: A given. It's a policy all three parties agree on.

'Issue an instruction to Housing New Zealand to stop the state house sell-off'

Likelihood: Excellent. It's been a core Green Party policy for a long time, and Labour was the original architect of the state housing scheme. NZ First has also called for the sell-off to end.

'Begin work to establish the Affordable Housing Authority and begin the KiwiBuild programme'

Likelihood: Excellent. It ties in nicely with NZ First's plan to boost the New Zealand forestry sector. It could take a while before the effects start to be felt, however.

'Legislate to pass the Families Package, including the Winter Fuel Payment, Best Start and increases to Paid Parental Leave, to take effect from 1 July 2018'

Likelihood: Almost certain. All three parties have campaigned on extending paid parental leave, with NZ First also wanting more for fathers so they can take time off too.

'Set up a ministerial inquiry in order to fix our mental health crisis'

Likelihood: Excellent. All three parties have called for an inquiry, and the Greens announced on Friday morning they'd secured increased support and access to mental health services as a part of their deal with Labour.

'Introduce legislation to make medicinal cannabis available for people with terminal illnesses or in chronic pain'

Likelihood: Pretty good, if not right away. The Greens are on board of course, but Winston Peters has backed having a referendum first.

'Resume contributions to the New Zealand Superannuation Fund to help safeguard the provision of universal superannuation at age 65'

Likelihood: A given. The Super Fund was the fourth Labour Government's baby, and pensioners have long had a friend in Winston Peters.

'Introduce legislation to set a child poverty reduction target and to change the Public Finance Act so the Budget reports progress on reducing child poverty'

Likelihood: Pretty good. Labour and the Greens are in line on this, and NZ First has backed Working for Families and also voted for Hone Harawira's doomed 'Feed the Kids' Bill of 2015.

'Increase the minimum wage to $16.50 an hour, to take effect from 1 April 2018, and introduce legislation to improve fairness in the workplace'

Likelihood: Certain. It's already $15.75, and would probably go up 50c anyway if National had won the election. In fact, the Greens want it risen to $18, while NZ First wants it go even higher to $20 an hour.

'Establish the Tax Working Group'

Likelihood: Good. Winston Peters actually advised Labour against putting its faith in a post-election working group; but with Labour saying it won't make any major tax change proposals until after the working group reports back, it's hard to see how it won't happen.

'Establish the Pike River Recovery Agency and assign a responsible minister'

Likelihood: A given. Winston Peters has fought hard for the Pike River families - and don't be surprised if he ends up being the minister responsible for the inevitable re-entry.

'Set up an inquiry into the abuse of children in state care'

Likelihood: Pretty good. NZ First have been pretty quiet on the topic, but don't appear to be opposed.

'Hold a Clean Waters Summit on cleaning up our rivers and lakes'

Likelihood: Excellent. Clearly the Greens would be keen, and NZ First also wants to make "rivers and lakes fully swimmable".

'Set the zero carbon emissions goal and begin setting up the independent climate commission'

Likelihood: Excellent. The Greens announced on Friday morning they'd secured the establishment of an independent climate commission. The parties differ on their approach to tackling climate change - NZ First and the Greens want to can the ETS, for example - but all agree climate change needs to be taken seriously.

