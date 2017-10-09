What does Winston Peters want as his legacy?

Jacinda Ardern's chances of becoming the next Prime Minister have improved, but not enough to make her the odds-on favourite, says historian and political blogger Chris Trotter.

On Monday, he told The AM Show that the two-seat swing towards Labour and the Greens in the final election results had bumped up the chances of a Labour-NZ First-Greens coalition from 25 to 40 percent.

But it still comes down to what Winston Peters wants.

"Winston would like to go with Labour and the Greens - I think that's the better legacy," said Mr Trotter.

"I think he's always been of that view to be honest. That was why he made such good use of that fortnight hiatus between the election night result and the counting of the specials."

Mr Peters, 72, is undoubtedly nearer to the end of his political career than the beginning. Mr Trotter says the veteran MP will be considering his legacy, with the next three years perhaps his last.

"He doesn't want to be remembered as the man who went with National twice, when the country, to a greater or lesser extent, wanted something else. He understands this is his last chance to genuinely put New Zealand First...

"What he wants to be remembered for is the person who, in that last three-year period, brought together everything he has been as a politician since the late 1970s. If it's simply to keep in the National Party for another three years, that's not what he wants to be remembered for."