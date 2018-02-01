Opinion Opinion
Submissions on euthanasia count, Mr Seymour

Anti-euthanasia advocate Peter Thirkell tells David Seymour why his bill is not the compassionate choice.

Men must join the fight

Gender equality is not just a fight for women

On International Women's Day, men must remember we are all in this together, writes Eleisha Foon.
Golriz Ghahraman

The CPTPP deal undermines Kiwis' best interests

It cedes sovereignty to international investors and marries us to a failed economic ideology, writes Golriz Ghahraman.
Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has been working magic with the ball for the Blackcaps.

Cricket's forgotten format sparks to life

The Blackcaps and England are proving the value of the 50-over game, writes Henry Rounce.
Ben Francis previews a season which may not be all doom and gloom.

Can the Warriors break their finals duck?

Some environmental advice for Simon Bridges

Greenpeace director Russel Norman looks at Mr Bridge's "strong" environmental record.
Ugly scenes as Warner clashes with De Kock as the sides head to their dressing rooms.

Mongrel v morals - selling the gentleman's game

Cricket needs explosive incidents that intensify rivalries, writes Andrew Gourdie

SKY'S price changes to price structure might save the company, writes Andrew Gourdie.

Why rugby will remain on SKY

The Phoenix have won four of their 21 matches this season.

Kalezic out, but the mess remains

The club is starting to burn out, with the ashes of previous success whisked away in the Wellington breeze, writes Henry Rounce.
Jacinda Ardern should acknowledge the Armenian Genocide

No NZ Govt has ever done so because they've been afraid of Turkey's response.
Doc Brown and Marty McFly - fictional time travellers.

All so-called 'time travellers' are liars

How do I know? Because I am one, writes Dan Satherley.

Who wants a free education?

You want a free education? Then the Government should get a say in what you study

Churning out more arts graduates is not the answer to growing our economy, writes Sarah Perriam.
We need to do more to protect our human rights

‘Jailhouse lawyer' Arthur Taylor writes from behind bars on why changes are needed to protect the Bill of Rights Act.
Jerome Kaino will play the season out with the Blues before heading offshore.

All Black great's silent departure is puzzling

"He should have no shame in leaving, so why is Jerome Kaino not talking?" asks Ross Karl.
Simon Bridges has a lot to offer National

He has what it takes to "grind down" the Govt, writes ex-National Party GM Chris Simpson.

Can Mr Bridges and Ms Bennett breathe life back into the party?

National is bringing out the BB guns

But can Mr Bridges and Ms Bennett breathe life back into the party?
London on a regular day v Auckland on train strike day. Harden up, Auckland.

Auckland commuters, you have no idea

So the strike meant you didn't get a seat on the train this morning? Cry me a river, writes Maggie Wicks.
The first session of the three-day Trans Pacific Partnership senior leaders meeting begins in Sydney, Australia August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed - RC1124EBA480

The time for the CPTPP is now

NZ Business Forum Director Stephen Jacobi says it's time to sign.

Labour has betrayed voters over CPTPP

Law Professor Jane Kelsey says Labour has squandered its opportunity to show leadership over the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement.
Watch Lloyd Burr on The AM Show.

Lloyd Burr: Collins ticks all the boxes - so why won't she win?

She has the perfect credentials to lead National, writes Lloyd Burr.
At this moment, they are our leading performers and highest achievers on the world stage, writes Andrew Gourdie.

Porteous and Sadowski-Synnott for the Halberg Awards?

MP Golriz Ghahraman

Not a Muslim? Then don't make assumptions about Islamic culture

The Iranian regime is disrespectful of women - but refusing to shake Jo Luxton's hand was not, writes Golriz Ghahraman.
We finally have a Government willing to do what's right

Keith Wiffin suffered abuse as a 10-year-old in state care. He talks about what the Royal Commission means to him.
Mauger is back in NZ after a stint with Leicester Tigers in England.

Can Aaron Mauger inspire a Highlanders resurgence?

What are the key issues for each NZ franchise ahead of the 2018 Super Rugby season?
Ron Mark and Winston Peters.

Lloyd Burr: Is NZ First manufacturing a deputy leadership stoush?

Political reporter Lloyd Burr says the vibe is too playful for a coup to be brewing.

National's leadership conundrum

Lloyd Burr asks whether the party should opt for radical, wholesale change, or just a few tweaks.
Callers to RadioLIVE have shared shocking stories of the treatment of seniors in care homes

Stand up for our elderly or one day it could be you

Incontinence nappies and two showers a week? The treatment of those who've gone before us is cruel and disrespectful, writes Mark Sainsbury.
Super Rugby or Superficial?

Rugby needs to stop selling fluff and start telling real stories, writes Ross Karl.
Millennials are members of a lucky, but misunderstood, generation

What is to blame for the Millennial mental health crisis?

We were taught that life is easy - now we're struggling to cope with failure, writes Rosy Harper-Duff.
Opinion: We need to lift the scab on child abuse

It's time for New Zealand to face up to failure in protecting its most vulnerable, Marama Fox writes.