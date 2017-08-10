Jacinda Ardern reveals secret quirks

Jacinda Ardern has revealed a number of quirky facts about herself in a Facebook live broadcast.

Ms Ardern answered supporters' questions in the half hour broadcast - some serious and some not so much.

Here are some of the things we learnt about the new Labour leader.

She's a Fat Freddy's Drop fan

If Ms Ardern becomes Prime Minister, she's open to Fat Freddy's Drop playing at her inauguration party.

She first saw the Wellington dub legends perform at The Matterhorn, but thinks it could be tricky to get them on stage at Parliament.

"I don't know if Parliament's grounds are large enough to host every past, present and current band member from Fat Freddy's Drop."

She would legalise medicinal cannabis

"I feel quite attached to this issue," she said, describing having a friend who used cannabis to help her suffering.

"In my perspective it's a no-brainer. We should improve access, we should allow access - it's the right thing to do."