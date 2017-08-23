Who should I vote for? Affordable housing at a glance

It's no secret the housing market is under pressure, and it's difficult for first time buyers to afford a home, especially in Auckland.

All the parties agree more houses need to be built, but they disagree on the number that should be built for selling at a controlled price to first-home buyers, and the amount of state or social housing the country needs.

With more and more people renting for longer periods of their lives, some parties have policies that aim to make rentals a more secure long-term option.

Both Labour and the Greens would remove letting fees, increase the notice period to 90 days and limit rent increases to once a year, with the formula stipulated in the rental contract. The Greens would also set a default fixed-term tenancy of three years. The Opportunities Party would only make it possible for landlords to kick out tenants for not paying rent or damaging the property.

More policy at a glance:

Here's what the parties plan to do to help make housing more affordable:

National promises to build 26,000 new homes across Auckland in 10 years. They'll do that by knocking down 8300 old state homes on land they believe could be used more efficiently and building 34,000 new homes. It says 20,600 homes would be sold at 'affordable and market' prices and 13,500 would be designated for social housing providers. They have not specified how many would be 'affordable' specifically.

National would keep transferring state housing to social housing providers, who the party believes do a better job of managing the properties. The housing can be later transferred to other providers, but must continue to be used as social housing.

KiwiBuild is a flagship policy for Labour. It promises 100,000 affordable homes across the country within 10 years; 50,000 of them in Auckland. Labour would also ban foreign speculators from buying existing homes.

The bright-line test is similar to a capital gains tax (CGT) but doesn't apply to businesses or farmland. Labour would extend National's bright-line test from two years to five but isn't campaigning on introducing a more thorough CGT. That doesn't mean it won't happen - Labour would set up a review of the tax regime once in power, and Jacinda Ardern says she would act on the findings.

Labour would stop the transfer of state housing to social housing and turn Housing New Zealand into public service rather than a state owned enterprise.

