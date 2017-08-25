Who should I vote for? Poverty policy at a glance

Through Labour's Best Start scheme, every family will get a payment of $60 a week for each child in their first year after paid parental leave ends, and until children turn three for low- and middle-income families.

Labour would provide 600,000 grants to a maximum of $2000 for the installation of insulation and heating. Read Labour's policy.

The Opportunities Party (TOP) would "close the tax loophole that favours owners of assets" by taxing all wealth. It proposes a unconditional basic income (UBI) which would entitle all families with children under three (or under six if adopted or fostered) to $200 per family a week, instead of paid parental leave. Over-65s would get the same, plus Superannuation. Low-income families in any amount of paid work get free full-time childcare and an extra $72 per week. Read TOP's policy.

National would increase tax credits for about 310,000 low- and middle-income families who receive Working for Families by bringing the rates for children under 15 in line with 16-to-18 year olds, who currently get a higher credit. The amount families earn before the tax credit starts to abate will be decreased from $36,350 a year to $35,000 a year.

National's home insulation grants will wind down in mid-2018. By July 2019, landlords will be required to insulate their rental properties "where it is reasonably practicable to install". Read National's policy.

The Māori Party has an ambitious target - to eliminate poverty by 2025. It would introduce a living wage for all workers, increase support for grandparents raising grandchildren and would income-test rent, topping up the amount families are unable to pay. It would expand Whānau Ora and keep advocating for whānau and community-led social services, promoting collaboration between iwi, and central and local government. Read The Māori Party's policy.