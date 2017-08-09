Newshub-Reid Research poll: Green Party in freefall

The Green Party has taken a big hit in the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll, which would see the party losing four MPs from Parliament.
Support has dropped by 4.7 points in just eight days, down from 13 percent in the last Newshub poll on July 31.
The Greens' total party vote is now 8.3 percent, which would give them 10 seats in the House - four fewer than the current 14.
The result came as co-leader Metiria Turei resigned from the role she'd held for eight years, following weeks of intense scrutiny over her admission of benefit fraud.
Ms Turei denied the poll was the reason she quit, saying "[the poll] is not actually that bad".
The slump moves the Greens from being Parliament's third biggest party to the fourth behind New Zealand First.
It is also the worst result the Green Party has had since Newshub's poll in 2011, which had it on 6.5 percent.
Ms Turei's co-leader James Shaw is also brushing off the poll, saying the results "bounce around" a lot in the lead up to the election.
Mr Shaw says he doesn't regret backing Ms Turei's decision to go public.
"I look in the trend in poll results, so any single poll result I don't get too vexed about," he says.
"They say a week is a long time in politics, and there has been a lot going on in the course of the last week. We've got six weeks left of the campaign and it's entirely recoverable."
That support has come at the expense of broader appeal, with the drop in party vote meaning the party will have fewer MPs.
Incumbent MPs Barry Coates (list place 11) and Denise Roche (list place 13) would be ousted from Parliament under this result.
Mr Shaw says the silver lining of the poll is Labour's 9-point rise.
"The net result between Labour and the Greens is rising, and that's the most important thing," he says.
"The chance of changing the Government is actually increasing.
"The Jacinda Effect is real."
Newshub.