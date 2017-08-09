Newshub-Reid Research poll: Green Party in freefall

The Green Party has taken a big hit in the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll, which would see the party losing four MPs from Parliament.

Support has dropped by 4.7 points in just eight days, down from 13 percent in the last Newshub poll on July 31.

The Greens' total party vote is now 8.3 percent, which would give them 10 seats in the House - four fewer than the current 14.

The result came as co-leader Metiria Turei resigned from the role she'd held for eight years, following weeks of intense scrutiny over her admission of benefit fraud.

Ms Turei denied the poll was the reason she quit, saying "[the poll] is not actually that bad".

The slump moves the Greens from being Parliament's third biggest party to the fourth behind New Zealand First.

It is also the worst result the Green Party has had since Newshub's poll in 2011, which had it on 6.5 percent.