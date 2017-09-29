Opinion: New Zealand election's biggest campaign mistakes

Former Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei's benefit fraud admission was the Green Party's meltdown moment.



Ms Turei admitted lying to Work and Income (WINZ) to get an increased accommodation benefit when she was a solo mother studying for a law degree in the mid-1990s.

Her admission gave the Greens a short-term boost in the polls, and turned the political conversation to the state of poverty in New Zealand.

However her story fell apart after Newshub presented her with evidence that she had also lied to election officials about where she was living.

The aftermath was disastrous for the Green Party.

A Newshub Reid Research poll showed 74 percent of Kiwis thought it was wrong for Ms Turei to lie to get a bigger benefit.

It lead to the resignations of MPs David Clendon and Kennedy Graham, and exposed the Greens' internal divisions after Young Greens co-convener Meg Williams tweeted: "f**k Kennedy and David tbh".

Soft voters abandoned the party for Labour, leading to a dramatic drop in support.

At one point the party was in danger of missing out on the five percent threshold to stay in Parliament.

The party ended up with 5.9 percent of the vote on Election Day - which gave them seven seats in Parliament, well down on the 14 seats they secured in 2014.

Ms Turei lost to Labour's Rino Tirikatene in the Te Tai Tonga electorate, dumping her from Parliament.

